Real Madrid handed boost in Alphonso Davies race as Manchester United set to miss out

The 2025 summer transfer window should be a very big one for Real Madrid, as they target multiple big-name signings. Trent Alexander-Arnold is wanted, while another player that they hope to acquire as a free agent is Alphonso Davies, whose Bayern Munich contract expires at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have been on Davies’ tail for some time. They wanted to sign him during the summer, but Bayern’s asking price made that impossible. Instead, they’ve been holding out to sign him for free, although competition has risen in recent months because of his contract situation.

Manchester United have been following Davies, but according to CaughtOffside, the 23-year-old’s contract demands are expected to be too much for the Premier League giants.

Should this be the case, Real Madrid would be left in pole position to sign Davies – he’s an addition that is certainly needed, as first-choice left-back Ferland Mendy has had a very tough start to the 2024-25 season.