Real Madrid duo content at club despite lack of minutes

Real Madrid are famed for recruiting some of the best youngsters in the world, and in Endrick Felipe and Arda Guler, most would concur that they have two of the most talented. However their introduction is going a little slower than some would like.

Endrick looked like he was gaining prominence in Real Madrid’s side, and has a goalscoring rate of one every 54 minutes in his 7 appearances. However in the last four games, he has not featured whatsoever, being confined to the bench again. There has been talk that he could leave on loan in January for more game time, but Diario AS say he is focused on continuing his growth at the club.

Meanwhile Guler finds himself in a similar situation. many expected the Turkish talent in order to explode into life this season after an excellent Euro 2024. However he too has been starved of minutes of late, with just 292 mintues to his name. Guler has not started since September, and he himself has seen just 12 minutes in their last five games.

With Guler especially, there have been calls for more involvement, given Los Blancos’ creative struggles. The Athletic explain that Guler is patiently awaiting his time though too, and has no intention to kick up a fuss for more minutes. The same outlet notes that the number of stars playing in the forward line and midfield make it difficult to include him, and they feel a forward line of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Guler would unbalance the side.

The two teenagers have shown glimpses of their talent, but more pertinent than their own talent is probably their fixture list. After defeat to Lille, Real Madrid have faced Villarreal, Celta Vigo away, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, all of which were tricky and tight games. It is no surprise that without Carlo Ancleotti rotating, they have not seen as much game time.