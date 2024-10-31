Pedri shockingly includes Luuk de Jong and Adama Traore in building perfect Barcelona footballer

Barcelona fans initially reacted poorly to Luuk de Jong‘s addition to the side, arriving as a last-minute loanee from Sevilla during the Ronald Koeman era. However by the end of his time at Camp Nou, he was as popular as anyone, as evidenced by Pedri’s lasting respect for the Dutch target man.

Whenever the Blaugrana tried to cross the ball during the de Jong ‘era’, it was met with shouts of ‘Luuuuuk’, off the back of his incredible aerial presence. De Jong would end up with seven goals in his limited minutes, three of which were off the bench.

Yesterday's team-building lunch organized by Ronald Araújo lasted over five hours, and featured a barbecue with a selection of meats like bife and criollo food, alongside salad. Marc Casadó came late and stayed till the end. Jules Koundé kept it short, heading out just two hours… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 31, 2024

As ESPN asked Pedri to build his perfect footballer, he unsurprisingly named Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Alejandro Balde for his speed, Fulham‘s Adama Traore for his strength and Lamine Yamal and when asked who he would have for their heading ability, he selected the PSV striker. A testament to his journey from symbol of decadence to an incisive weapon in the space of the season.