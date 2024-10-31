Barcelona Sevilla

Pedri shockingly includes Luuk de Jong and Adama Traore in building perfect Barcelona footballer

Barcelona fans initially reacted poorly to Luuk de Jong‘s addition to the side, arriving as a last-minute loanee from Sevilla during the Ronald Koeman era. However by the end of his time at Camp Nou, he was as popular as anyone, as evidenced by Pedri’s lasting respect for the Dutch target man.

Whenever the Blaugrana tried to cross the ball during the de Jong ‘era’, it was met with shouts of ‘Luuuuuk’, off the back of his incredible aerial presence. De Jong would end up with seven goals in his limited minutes, three of which were off the bench.

As ESPN asked Pedri to build his perfect footballer, he unsurprisingly named Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Alejandro Balde for his speed, Fulham‘s Adama Traore for his strength and Lamine Yamal and when asked who he would have for their heading ability, he selected the PSV striker. A testament to his journey from symbol of decadence to an incisive weapon in the space of the season.

Posted by

Tags Adama Traore Alejandro Balde Andres Iniesta Barcelona Fulham Lamine Yamal Lionel Messi Luuk De Jong Pedri Xavi Hernandez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News