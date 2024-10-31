Osasuna reward fan for 10-hour bus trip to see Copa del Rey clash that was cancelled

With a series of games cancelled in midweek in the Copa del Rey, it has left fans rapidly rethinking their plans too, following the ‘cold drop’ storm tragedy in the region of Valencia this week in Spain. Amid a grim situation, one lucky Osasuna fan was rewarded for their dedication to the club.

Osasuna were traveling to Chiclana, on the South Coast of Andalusia, where heavy rains caused flooding too. After arriving, the first round clash was cancelled in the end, as Navarrese fans worked out how to get home. One fan, Jakes Jimeno, had traveled for 10 hours by bus to see Los Rojillo.

Before starting its training session this morning, the team held a minute of silence in honor of those who have passed due to the 'Cold Drop.' Rest in peace. Goian beude. pic.twitter.com/R54Usvo91d — C. A. OSASUNA (@osasuna_en) October 31, 2024

Upon finding out about his trip, Osasuna got in touch with Jimeno, inviting him to join them on their flight back to Pamplona. At the airport, the die-hard Osasuna fan was greeted by President Luis Sabalza, CEO Fran Canal, and the players. Star winger Bryan Zaragoza also gave him his shirt after hearing about his plight.

❤️ Yesterday is a day Jakes will never forget. He traveled from Pamplona to Chiclana by bus, but the game was postponed. However, destiny had a fantastic surprise in store for him. The Rojillo fan returned home with the first team. pic.twitter.com/M0ppKyefDv — C. A. OSASUNA (@osasuna_en) October 31, 2024

Los Rojillo are renowned for their care and interest in the local community in a way not many Primera clubs are, something that has rubbed off on the players. The latest example of which was Ante Budimir’s note he left in the lift in his stair.