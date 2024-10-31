Osasuna forward melts hearts of fans with note in elevator

Osasuna forward Ante Budimir does not need to curry favour with the fans at El Sadar, given he is their top scorer and has been in excellent form over the last 18 months. Yet the Croatian veteran has once again shown his personal touch in Pamplona.

Last year he was praised for going out of his way to give a 78-year-old lady a ride to the hospital after her taxi failed to turn up. Far from seeking the PR, the story only emerged weeks later after her daughter revealed it. It appears he has found a new house in Pamplona, and the note that he left in the elevator did not take long to warm the hearts of Osasuna fans on social media.

"Dear neighbours, as we're moving to a new address, I want to take a moment to express our gratitude for the fantastic time that we've had here. We go with fond memories, and we wish you all the best, Budi," he wrote on an Osasuna notepad, as shared by Angel Etxebarria.

Los Rojillo pay particular attention to their community ties, and El Cisne or The Swan as he is nicknamed, has bought into that idea completely. The 33-year-old has been at Osasuna for the last four years, and has 52 goals and 6 assists in 148 appearances at El Sadar.