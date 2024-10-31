Multiple players irritated by Real Madrid President Florentino Perez’s decision to miss Ballon d’Or gala

Real Madrid’s decision to miss the Ballon d’Or ceremony entirely when finding out that Vinicius Junior would not be the winner of the award has been roundly criticised, not least by Hollywood actor Viggo Mortensen. It was not a call that everyone at the club agreed with either.

While directors and players all accepted the decision, which was taken exclusively by President Florentino Perez say Relevo, there were some that would have preferred to attend. Some players already had publicity deals in place for the gala in Paris, while others fear it might have been their only opportunity to attend the award.

Perez felt that if Vinicius was not to win it, then it had to be Dani Carvajal, and decided to get behind Vinicius with his peculiar form of protest. Other members of the hierarchy would have gone out of decorum, and to present an elegant image in defeat.

While the likes of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe will probably be back there next year, it would have been Arda Guler’s first time there after finishing second in the Kopa trophy award. Andriy Lunin also came third in the Lev Yashin award, and may not be back there again. While no doubt they understand the thinking behind Perez’s call, it is hard for it not to appear selfish, when they are the ones that lose out.