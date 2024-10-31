Manchester United and Chelsea eyeing up opportunity to sign Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward #07 Vinicius Junior runs with the ball during the pre-season club friendly football match between Real Madrid and Chelsea at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 6, 2024. (Photo by Peter Zay / AFP) (Photo by PETER ZAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Vinicius Junior has been widely spoken on over the course of this week, after it was confirmed that he has missed out on winning the 2024 Ballon d’Or – Manchester City and Spain pivot Rodri Hernandez claimed the award instead. Because of the snub, there has been increased chatter of a possible move away from Real Madrid.

Saudi Arabia remain keen on luring Vinicius away from the Spanish capital, but clubs in Europe are also hoping for an opening. As per Relevo, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Chelsea are patiently waiting for an opportunity to make a move for the Brazilian superstar.

Real Madrid are undeterred by this interest, for now. They are hoping to agree a new contract with Vinicius, as his current deal ends in 2027. However, their latest attempt to extend his deal was turned down.

Efforts to agree a new contract with Vinicius will be upped over the next 18 months, as Real Madrid aim to desperately avoid losing him as a free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season. If that becomes a reality, they’d likely try to cash in first – this is where the opportunity could come for interested parties.