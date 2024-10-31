Manchester City ‘tremendously confident’ of new Rodri Hernandez deal amid Real Madrid interest

As Real Madrid open the door to a major shift in midfield, Manchester City are hoping to slam shut the exit door for their first Ballon d’Or winner and their best midfielder. Ever since Los Blancos’ interest in Rodri Hernandez became apparent, City have been working on a new deal for the Spain star.

That is according to Cadena SER, with Rodri’s current deal up in 2027. Real Madrid are now open to selling Aurelien Tchouameni, and with no Toni Kroos, are looking for a new star to direct matters in the middle of the pitch. City are not asleep at the wheel though, and have been working hard to convince Rodri to commit his future long-term. The Spanish radio station now say that they are ‘tremendously confident of wrapping up a new contract before the end of this season’.

It’s certainly encouraging news for City fans, and could force a rethink at Real Madrid. Rodri is the outstanding midfielder in his position currently, and looking at alternatives, it will not be easy to find someone that compares. Los Blancos have been hoping that the potential exit of Pep Guardiola, or Manchester City being punished by the Premier League for breaking financial regulations could open that door for a move wider.