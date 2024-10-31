Liverpool on alert: Real Madrid finally open door to Aurelien Tchouameni exit

Real Madrid went all out to get Aurelien Tchouameni in 2023 when they missed out on Kylian Mbappe, spending €80m on the then Monaco midfielder, beating Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in the process. Over the last year, links to Liverpool have persisted, and now they may finally have a shot at signing him.

The Frenchman has been under fire at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, and while Carlo Ancelotti has maintained faith in him, those above him at Real Madrid are starting to lose it. Even amongst the staff, his performances are starting to cause concern, seeing him incapable of imposing himself in the middle of the pitch. Following two years of ‘acceptable’ performance, he has not taken the step forward many expected.

#RealMadrid are now open to allowing Aurelien Tchouameni to leave the club. (Relevo) #LFC pic.twitter.com/RqlePrvWFe — Football España (@footballespana_) October 31, 2024

Relevo say that Real Madrid will now listen to offers for Tchouameni, and that he is considered replaceable in their plans for the coming years, whereas before he was one of the players they would not even consider an exit for. The problem is not just that he has not become Toni Kroos in the German’s absence, but that he has struggled without the ball, which was supposedly one of his strengths – most obvious against Barcelona in El Clasico, when he was taken off first.

Ancelotti still believes that Tchouameni is the best option he has to anchor the midfield, but the hierarchy are more convinced by Eduardo Camavinga, and prefer to centre their plans, although Fede Valverde is the most trusted for the job. The coaching staff still feel Camavinga lacks the tactical sense to play there.

None of this occurs in isolation of course, and it is no coincidence that they have been linked with Rodri Hernandez in recent months. Real Madrid are closely monitoring his negotiations for a new contract with Manchester City, and if they see an opportunity, will move for the Ballon d’Or winner. His current contract is up in 2027, and he has voiced a desire to return to Spain at some point.