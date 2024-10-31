“It’s a supremacist attitude” – Javier Tebas rips into Real Madrid again over Ballon d’Or boycott

Real Madrid have been called out left, right and centre over the last few days as a result of their decision not to attend Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony upon learning that Vinicius Junior had not won the 2024 award.

Earlier in the week, La Liga president Javier Tebas laid into Real Madrid’s “victimhood” over the matter, and he has let rip again on Thursday. As per MD, he told the media that Los Blancos had displayed a “childish attitude”.

“The position is incomprehensible. It was a childish attitude, or call it what you want. To question France Football and an award that has been going on for many years and to say that UEFA has influenced not to give it to Vinicius is a lack of chivalry.

“It’s a supremacist attitude, it seems that everything should revolve around them.”

Tebas has often been outspoken on Real Madrid, and it has been no difference on this subject.