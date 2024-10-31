“I have had a slightly longer and more difficult road” – Barcelona star reflects on new contract

On Thursday, Barcelona announced the new contract of Fermin Lopez. The young midfielder, who broke into the first team last season, has signed on until 2029, making it likely that he has many more years to come at Can Barca.

Speaking to the club’s official media channels (via MD), Fermin reflected on the journey he has undertaken to this point.

“For me it is a dream come true, the dream I have been chasing since I arrived at La Masia. I’m very happy for myself and my family to be in the first team and in the club I’ve dreamed of as a child. I’m very grateful for the trust they have placed in me, I hope it will be many more years. I am very happy for the moment I am living now and now to continue working and hopefully I can achieve more achievements like this.

“I have had to be very patient. I have had a slightly longer and more difficult road but this year I have achieved great things, unforgettable things, and hopefully I can achieve more. Now I want to be able to help the club as much as possible and that both me and the team can win many titles.”

Fermin has established himself as a very important player for Barcelona, and the expectation is that he will continue to hold this status for a while yet.