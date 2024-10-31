Deco preparing to offer new six-year contracts to crucial Barcelona duo

Barcelona sporting director Deco has been very busy over the last couple of months, despite the transfer window being closed. Specifically, he has been working on several contract renewals, with the latest player to have their future wrapped up being Fermin Lopez.

Deco is not resting on his laurels, and more renewals are planned. As per Sport, two players that Barcelona want tied down are Pedri and Gavi, who both see their existing contracts expire in 2026.

Deco's idea is to renew both Pedri and Gavi until 2030. @ferrancorreas — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 31, 2024

For the young midfield duo, Barcelona intend to offer new six-year contracts, which will see them staying on at the club until 2030. In Pedri’s case, he is wanted as one of the leading members of the dressing room, and this will be reflected during negotiations.

It’s clear that building around their young core is the way to go for Barcelona. Retaining the services of Pedri and Gavi is absolutely crucial, and it would be no surprise if they both renewed in the coming months.