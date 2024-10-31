Copa del Rey round-up: Julian Alvarez steers Atletico Madrid into next round, Real Betis and Espanyol also through

The first week of Copa del Rey first round matches came to an end on Thursday, with four more La Liga sides in action (reduced from six after Real Sociedad and Getafe had their games postponed): Atletico Madrid faced off against UE Vic, Real Betis took on CD Gevora, Espanyol went up against San Tiros SD, while Las Palmas travelled to Ontinena CF.

UE Vic 0-2 Atletico Madrid

It was another turgid performance from Atletico Madrid, but they were saved by two late goals from Julian Alvarez. The hosts, who are in the sixth tier of Spanish football, were threatening in spells, but they could not cause a shock – they also had Alfons Senye sent off just before the opener.

Julián Álvarez has 5 G/A in his last 5 games for Atlético Madrid. pic.twitter.com/Rpy327Q18z — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 31, 2024

CD Gevora 1-6 Real Betis

Real Betis have made it safely into the second round of the Copa del Rey – there were five different goalscorers for Manuel Pellegrini’s side, as Sergi Altimara, Assane Diao, Cedric Bakambu, Juanmi and Vitor Roque (x2) were all on target. The hosts scored a consolation in stoppage time.

San Tiros SD 0-4 Espanyol

Alejo Veliz was the star man for Espanyol in their first round tie, as he netted a second half hat-trick. There were no goals in the opening 45 minutes, but the on-loan Spurs striker came alive to score three times – Irvin Cardona fired home the other goal for Los Pericos.

Ontinena CF 0-7 Las Palmas

It’s now three wins in a row in all competitions for Las Palmas, as they breezed past their lower league opposition. Jaime Mata netted four times, while there were also goals for Marc Cardona, Juanma Herzog and Manu Fuster.