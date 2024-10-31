Celta Vigo keen to re-sign 23-year-old Real Betis attacker

After a strong start to the season, Celta Vigo have fallen off in recent weeks. They’ve lost four of their last six La Liga matches, and have also only managed to score four goals in that period too. The Galicians could look to re-vitalise their squad during the winter transfer window, and they could look to a familiar face in their bid to do so.

As per ED, Celta are “very aware” of Iker Losada’s situation at Real Betis. The 23-year-old attacker joined Los Verdiblancos from Racing de Ferrol during the summer, although he has struggled to command a regular place in Manuel Pellegrini’s first team squad.

Losada came through Celta’s youth academy, and he also played until Claudio Giraldez when he was part of the B team in Vigo. A reunion in 2025 could be possible, although it would depend on whether Betis would allow a departure to take place.