Barcelona star comes through Real Madrid test unscathed, starting spot eyed up for Catalan derby

Barcelona’s 4-0 victory in El Clasico last weekend was a sensational success for the La Liga leaders, and as a result, they are now six points ahead of Real Madrid. Not only was the result masterful, an added bonus was Frenkie de Jong’s encourage 45-minute performance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

De Jong came on as a half time substitute for Fermin Lopez, and his introduction played a big role in the match turning Barcelona’s way. He was solid in midfield, and more importantly when taking the future into account, he did not suffer any ill-effects of the ankle injury that had plagued him for five months, as per Sport.

De Jong ended the second half against Real Madrid with very good feelings, and aims to start against Espanyol. @scapde_45 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 31, 2024

De Jong’s aim is now to start against Espanyol, in what would be his first for Barcelona since April. There is a strong chance that he achieves his objective, with head coach Hansi Flick expected to make changes for the Catalan derby at the Estadi Olimpic.