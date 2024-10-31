Barcelona forward Ferran Torres takes action to help those affected by Storm Dana

Spain has been left devastated by the effects of Storm Dana, and it is the Valencia community that has been especially affected. Many people are taking the opportunity to help those in need, and one footballer that is stepping up is Barcelona’s Ferran Torres.

Torres is from the Valencian region of Spain, and he was born in Foios – many of his friends and relatives still reside in the town. MD have opened up on the 24-year-old’s efforts to help those in his community, which has included donated any surplus items and materials that he has spare from the football camps that he hosts annually.

Furthermore, Torres also intends to make a financial donation to help those in need, while he is also working on helping several animal shelters in the Valencia region that have been severely affected.

Times like this bring the football community together, and there is no doubt that Barcelona will be extremely proud of Torres, who is currently out injured.