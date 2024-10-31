Barcelona facing huge Dani Olmo problem as Nike deal is pushed back again

Barcelona’s finances are once again posing a major problm for those in charge of the football sidde of things. Hansi Flick and his staff have been exemplary so far, but will need Joan Laporta and Deco will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat.

As per Sport, their proposed sponsorship deal with Nike, which will in theory include a major signing bonus and higher yearly contribution on Nike’s part, has once again been delayed to ‘January at the earliest’. That deal was what Barcelona were relying on in order to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor without the emergency injury rule they used after Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo went down. Now without it, and with no sign of Libero putting up the €60m that they owe for Barca Vision, the Blaugrana are facing a major issue.

There's growing concern about the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, because Nike's deal may not be finalized until early next year. @albert_masnou — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 31, 2024

The Catalan daily explain that concern is growing at Barcelona, even if Olmo, who joined for €58m this summer from RB Leipzig is remaining calm and trusting the sporting directorate that they will resolve the matter. There is enough salary space to register one of him or Christensen, but not both as things stand. Victor is the other player who is at risk, but there is at least two months for Barcelona to solve the matter.

The Blaugrana have lived hand to mouth when it comes to their salary limit, and are once again going into a transfer window with uncertainty about registering players. It was reported on Wednesday that their main goal for the January window was simply to register Christensen, an objective that is clarified now. President Laporta has promised the Nike deal on several occasions, but six months on from when it was first due to be completed, as leaked by the club, there is still no sign of a new agreement.