Barcelona announce new five-year deal for Fermin Lopez

Barcelona have confirmed a new contract for midfielder Fermin Lopez, which will run for the next five years. The 21-year-old joined the club in 2016, and made his debut last season, eventually earning a spot in the Spain squad.

His new five-year deal will tie him to the club for the foreseeable, but Fermin is very much a factor in the present for Hansi Flick. While he has only played 187 minutes this season in six games due to injury, he was given the nod in both El Clasico, and against Bayern Munich. Last season he made 41 appearances, and was Barcelona’s joint-second top scorer in La Liga with 11, enjoying a fine breakout campaign.

The youngster was part of Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, and with six goals in six games, was key part of their Olympic gold medal in Paris. He also set the record for goals in the Olympics in the men’s game. Alongside Dani Olmo, Raphinha, Pablo Torre and Pedri, he forms part of quality depth for Flick in terms of attacking midfielders.