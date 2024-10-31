Atletico Madrid looking to revive interest in La Liga defender

During the summer, Atletico Madrid looked at several central defensive options. The club’s plan was to sign two, although they struggled to recruit the second after sealing a deal for Robin Le Normand early on. Clement Lenglet was eventually brought in on loan from Barcelona, although he has struggled to make an impact in the early stages of the season.

As a whole, Atleti have struggled defensively this season across all competitions – but especially in the Champions League (eight goals conceded in three matches). Diego Simeone has been pulling his hair out, and it would be no surprise if a move was made for another defender in January.

Should that happen, ED say that Getafe’s Omar Alderete would be on Atleti’s shortlist. The Paraguayan international was considered during the summer before Lenglet’s arrival was orchestrated.

Brazilian side Cruzeiro have also shown interest in Alderete in recent weeks, although Atletico Madrid would surely fancy their chances of beating them out if they went for the 27-year-old in 2025.