WATCH: Manchester City Ballon d’Or winner Rodri Hernandez celebrates Vinicius Junior loss – ‘Ciao Vini’

Plenty has been written, said and in Spain even shouted about the Ballon d’Or over the last few days, after Rodri Hernandez shocked the world to pick up the award ahead of Vinicius Junior, a move that went down terribly in the Spanish capital. Real Madrid decided none of their representatives nor nominees would attend, due to what they felt was disrespect, and they won’t like the celebrations either.

A video has been published of Rodri Hernandez‘s celebrations after the Ballon d’Or in Paris, where the Spain and Manchester City star appears to clap back at the Brazilian. During the video, Rodri can be seen singing along to the tune of Bella Ciao, the popular Italian leftist tune, but changing the words to ‘Ciao Vini’ – ‘Bye Vini’.

It might not have been the smartest move on his part. Rodri admitted that at some point he would like to return to Spanish football, and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in potentially poaching him from Manchester City, depending on how his contract talks go. However if everything in the Madrid press is to be read as true, then Vinicius might be on his way out first.