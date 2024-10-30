Valencia supporters preparing to air anti-Vinicius Junior chant during Real Madrid clash

It’s safe to say that the relationship between Vinicius Junior and Valencia’s fanbase is not the best. In May 2023, a small section of Los Che’s supporters racially abused the Brazilian superstar during a La Liga fixture, and the animosity continued during last season’s match-up at the Mestalla.

This weekend will see Valencia and Real Madrid meet again at the Mestalla – provided that the match does indeed to ahead (a postponement is possible because of Storm Dana). According to COPE, the home supporters are preparing to air an anti-Vinicius chant during the match, as a way to mock him after his Ballon d’Or snub earlier this week.

Valencia head coach Ruben Baraja has been asked about this matter, and he has attempted to diffuse any tension (via Cadena SER).

“The Valencia fans will go to cheer on their team as they always do. Vinicius will go to play for Real Madrid, and he will try to do his best.”

It remains to be seen whether Valencia’s supporters do target Vinicius on Saturday, but they may not get the chance to if the fixture is indeed called off.