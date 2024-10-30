Valencia request suspension of clash with Real Madrid

Valencia have officially requested that their game with Real Madrid, scheduled for Saturday at 21:00 CEST, be suspended, in light of the damage caused by Storm Dana. Their Copa del Rey clash with Parla Escuela on Wednesday night has already been postponed.

Los Che have not seen Mestalla suffer damages during the storm, but severe flooding in the region has caused at least 70 deaths at the time of writing. There is a red weather alert for storms in Barcelona, as Dana moves north. They have submitted their request to La Liga, who are studying it currently, as reported by Cadena SER.

#VCF have requested that their #LaLiga match with #RealMadrid be suspended this weekend following the damage caused by Storm Dana. The death toll is so far at 70. (Cadena SER) pic.twitter.com/uNJlgwKsrj — Football España (@footballespana_) October 30, 2024

Days of mourning are expected to be declared by the Valencia Council, once the emergency has been dealt with, and that could well coincide with Saturday’s game. Real Madrid have made it clear they are happy to go along with whatever course of action Los Che see fit. Meanwhile the RFEF have declared all Copa del Rey games this week will observe a minute of silence beforehand, as have La Liga for the weekend games.

If the game is suspended, then the earliest possible date the game could be held is in January if both teams are knocked out of the Copa del Rey in the early rounds. Alternatively, if Real Madrid qualify from the Champions League group phase in the top eight, then the first available date would be in February, while the play-off round is ongoing.