Valencia contact two players after outlining January objectives

Valencia have already started working on potential January additions this summer, as they look to address the worrying league position. They find themselves locked to the bottom of the table, and looking for a right-back in January after losing Thierry Correia for the rest of the season, due to an ACL injury.

As per Relevo, Los Che have made contact with Ivan Balliu, Rayo Vallecano’s Albanian international. Balliu has been fixture for Rayo in recent years, but has seen Andrei Ratiu given more game time this season. He has met with Valencia to discuss a potential move, with his contract up at the end of the season. However there is a feeling that it will be tricky to get him out of Vallecas before the end of the season. Another option they are looking at is Osasuna’s Nacho Vidal, who is also short of minutes.

Further forward, they have also met with Burgos winger Alex Sancris, who is also out of contract next summer. As happened with Carlos Vicente before he went to Alaves last season, a number of teams want him too, and may try to recruit him in January. Valencia are his priority, but he will not sacrifice large sums to go to Valencia. They are also in conversations with Real Zaragoza forward Ivan Azon, who is out of contract next summer, but it is made clear that a maximum of two signings will be made in January.

Valencia have tried a number of these moves in the past, but found themselves losing out often. Eventually they got a deal over the line for Sergi Canos, and Luis Rioja is another who has joined, but Los Che will have to move faster than in the past too, as they have missed out on a number of players in the meantime.