Valencia and Levante cancel Copa del Rey ties due to brutal storm – Real Madrid clash in the air

Valencia and Levante have had requests to postpone their Copa del Rey clashes accepted by the Spanish Football Federation, as the Valencian Community comes to terms with the brutal damage caused by storm Dana, which has at the time of writing sadly taken 62 lives.

There was widespread flooding in the region, with a day of mourning likely to be declared by the Valencia Regional Government. Levante were due to travel to Pontevedra in Galicia in the first round of the Copa, and Valencia had an away tie against Parla Escuela in the suburbs of Madrid, but both have been cancelled after requests were made to the RFEF.

The world of football has come out to show its support for the region and all those affected by the incidents, and La Liga have a team working on the logistics and assessing whether Real Madrid can visit Los Che this weekend. Relevo say that Mestalla has not been affected by the storm, but the significant human damage, and the access to the city could impede the tie going ahead. Valencia are considering asking for the game to postponed, and if the Valencia Government were to declare Saturday a day of mourning, there is a high chance it would not go ahead.

If that was the case, then the fixture would have to be re-arranged in a jam-packed calendar. The earliest available date would be in January if both sides lost in the early rounds of the Copa, while the next possible solution would be in February if Real Madrid finish in the top eight of the Champions League group phase, and are not included in the play-off round.

Getafe were also due to travel to Manises, near the city of Valencia, on Thursday night for a Copa del Rey clash, where the area has been much harder hit. Los Azulones and Manises are awaiting news about the fixture.