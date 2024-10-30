Two Valencia players unable to attend training due to Storm Dana

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Valencia’s Copa del Rey tie against Parla Escuela had been postponed because of the first team’s inability to leave the Valencia area because of Storm Dana, which has wrecked havoc in the community over the last few days. Instead, training was held ahead of Saturday’s match against Real Madrid, although Ruben Baraja was not able to count on all of his non-injured players.

As per MD, centre-back Yarek Gasiorowski and right-back Ruben Iranzo were unable to attend Wednesday’s session because of Storm Dana – the extreme weather meant that the pair were unable to reach Paterna, which is where the club’s training facilities are located.

During the session, Valencia’s entire first team setup held a minute silence to pay tribute to those that have lost their lives because of Storm Dana. The situation remains very serious, and it could also lead to this weekend’s fixture against Real Madrid being postponed.