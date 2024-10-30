“That says everything about them” – UEFA respond to Real Madrid following Ballon d’Or ceremony snub

One of the big stories in football this week has centred around Real Madrid’s decision not to attend Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris. Florentino Perez took this stance upon learning that Vinicius Junior had not won the top award, with Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri Hernandez instead being victorious.

As per Sport, Real Madrid have insinuated that Vinicius was snubbed for non-sporting reasons, while also claiming that UEFA were involved too – despite it being France Football’s award. However, European football’s governing body have strongly denied this, as told by one of their senior executives.

“If they say something like that, that says everything about them. And then it does not deserve any further comment from us.”

Real Madrid’s relationship with UEFA has been rocky in recent years because of the European Super League debacle, and it is clear that there are no signs that the two entities can get past this anytime soon.