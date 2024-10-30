Son of Jose Antonio Reyes trains with Real Madrid first-team

The son of Jose Antonio Reyes, Jose Antonio Reyes Lopez, has today trained with the Real Madrid first team for the first time. The 17-year-old has been peforming well for the under-17s at Valdebebas, and today was rewarded by Carlo Ancelotti.

With Real Madrid Castilla playing on Wednesday, Ancelotti looked to the youth ranks to make up the numbers, and the forward took a big step towards following in his father’s footsteps with a career in professional football.

Jose Antonio Reyes Lopez, son of ex-Arsenal, Sevilla and #RealMadrid winger Reyes, trained with the first team of Los Blancos this afteroon. He recently signed a contract extension. (Marca) pic.twitter.com/rPdRHN0xw3 — Football España (@footballespana_) October 30, 2024

Reyes Lopez signed a contract extension with Los Blancos until 2027 last week, having signed his first professional deal last year, as detailed by Marca. He has become a regular in the under-17 Spain side too, scoring four times in his seven appearances, and is clearly doing something right.

His father tragically passed away in 2019 at the age of 35 after a car accident. Reyes senior had enjoyed a career at Sevilla, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Espanyol before dropping down to the lower divisions as his career wound down. He also earned 21 caps for Spain, scoring four times.