Sevilla summer signing already considering exit after failing to gain manager’s trust

Kelechi Iheanacho has had a difficult start to life at Sevilla. He has struggled to break into the starting line-up, with head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta preferring to use Isaac Romero as his lone striker.

In total, Iheanacho has managed only six appearances, and he has yet to get off the mark in La Liga – his only goals so far came against Las Rozas CF in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. Garcia Pimienta does not appear to trust him, as he has not featured from the bench in five matches already.

According to ED, Iheanacho is already considering his future at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Right now, his situation is deemed to be very open, and it is not ruled out that he ends up departing during the winter transfer window.

It’s unlikely that Sevilla would allow Iheanacho to leave without signing a replacement, given that he is their backup striker. However, it cannot be ruled out at this stage that a departure ends up happening at the first possible chance.