Second La Liga fixture set to be postponed after Storm Dana destruction

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Valencia have requested for their La Liga fixture against Real Madrid, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, to be postponed after the devastating Storm Dana swept through the Valencia community over the last few days. As it turns out, that may not be the only match to be called off in Spanish football’s top division.

As per Diario AS, La Liga is asking the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Judge to postpone all professional football matches that are being played in the Valencian Community this weekend – Valencia’s fixture against Real Madrid is one, as is Rayo Vallecano’s trip to Villarreal.

The matter will be ruled upon on Thursday, but it is increasingly likely that these aforementioned matches will be played at a later date. There is bound to be some disappointment at Villarreal and Rayo, although both clubs will recognise that this is the appropriate outcome.