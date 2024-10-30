Saudi Arabia remain in contact with entourage of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior

Over the last six months, Saudi Arabia have stepped up their interest in Vinicius Junior, and this week, they appear to have been given fresh hope of convincing the Brazilian superstar to leave Real Madrid in 2025.

Officials at the reigning La Liga and European champions are believed to be fearing Vinicius’ possible exit on the back of him being overlooked for the 2024 Ballon d’Or award, which ended up going to Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri Hernandez.

Furthermore, Sport say that Saudi Arabian officials are still in contact with Vinicius’ entourage – they have made it well known that the offer for him to leave Real Madrid will remain on the table for as long as necessary.

Despite this, it would be a major surprise if Vinicius were to leave Real Madrid anytime soon – and especially to go to Saudi Arabia. If anything, the Ballon d’Or snub would want him to remain where he is for even longer, thus allowing more chances to win the award in the future.