‘Rodri isn’t that impressive’ – Karim Benzema says Vinicius Junior should have own Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid have been lamenting Vinicius Junior narrowly missing out on the Ballon d’Or this week, with the club deciding not to attend the gala in Paris, and stories of conspiracy appearing in the local press. A number of figures associated with the club have also backed Vinicius, claiming he deserved the award, and Karim Benzema is the latest.

Benzema posted a photo of the two of them embracing after the result was announced, but now has given an interview explaining why he felt his former teammate deserved it.

“I don’t want to talk about France Football or France. As I have already said, and it is not just this year, when I was at Madrid as well, Vinicius is a player who has put in a lot of effort. It’s not just about scoring goals. In the Champions League that Madrid won last season, he was decisive in every game. I think there is no other who deserves it more than Vinicius,” he told El Chiringuito.

"He [Vinicius] was sad, it's normal." "When I'm on the sofa, watching TV and I don't see things that make me say 'uff' [from Rodri]. And Vinicius has done it more than once Karim Benzema on the #BallonDor. #RealMadrid #ManCity pic.twitter.com/cSS2i7eAkA — Football España (@footballespana_) October 30, 2024

“I have nothing against Rodri, and he’s a great player, but when I’m on the sofa, watching TV and I don’t see things that make me say ‘uff’. And Vinicius has done it more than once. He deserves the Ballon d’Or.”

On Tuesday it was reported that Vinicius was feeling defeated by the result, with the local press annointing him the winner weeks beforehand.

“I was talking to him, I messaged him. He was sad, it’s normal. It’s difficult when everyone sees that you’re the Ballon d’Or winner and at the end a few hours before they tell you that you’re not going to win. He is a good boy, he will work and one day he will win,” Benzema predicted.

After the result Vinicius posted a message on social media saying that he would do it 10x over if necessary. The Brazilian will now have to contend with not just Jude Bellingham as a rival on his own team though, but also Kylian Mbappe – France Football Director Vincent Garcia hinted that Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos and Bellingham might have split the Real Madrid vote as an explanation for the result.