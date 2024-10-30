Real Madrid President Florentino Perez looks down on Madrid residents in Bernabeu court case

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is a man used to getting his way, and is not contemplating any other scenario when it comes to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The renovated ground partly based the work on being able to monetise it for other events, including concerts.

However the concerts being held at the Bernabeu have been halted, due to union of ‘Neighbours Harmed by the Bernabeu’, who have taken the company Real Madrid Estadio to court over noise pollution, accusing them of not complying with regulations and crimes against the environment. On Tuesday, the company appeared in court, represented by their sole administrator Jose Angel Sanchez, who is also the General Director at Real Madrid. He supposedly passed the blame to the concert promoters during his testimony.

"It's four old ladies." What #RealMadrid President Florentino Perez has reportedly said about the court case for noise pollution against the Bernabeu, as per Cadena SER. pic.twitter.com/dDvG2fHDrL — Football España (@footballespana_) October 30, 2024

It is a serious matter though, as he could face up to two years in prison and a suspension from work for two years too, if he is found guilty. Los Blancos meanwhile have been forced to cancel the rest of the concerts in 2024, but are still planning for events in 2025, 2026 and 2027.

According to Cadena SER, Perez does not think much of the residents who are making the complaint, many of whom are self-proclaimed members or fans of Real Madrid. They quote Perez as saying ‘it’s four old ladies’ when referring to the union fighting against the Bernabeu concerts. This comes after heavy criticism for his role in Real Madrid not attending the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday because his player did not win.