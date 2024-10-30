Real Madrid pick out second Premier League right-back as alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are seeking out a right-back for next summer, with Dani Carvajal not only turning 33, but also coming off the back of a serious injury. It is well-known that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is their top target, but they are looking at alternatives too.

The name just behind Alexander-Arnold in their list is Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro, say Diario AS. The Spain international has long been on their radar, but at 25 is maturing into a player they are very keen on. His defensive development under Ange Postecoglou has been well-received, and his offensive talent is renowned. Where things would get tricky is negotiating with Spurs, who are notoriously stubborn in transfer talks. Porro has a deal until 2028, and arrived for €45m, meaning he will not come cheap.

Another motive for signing Porro would be his nationality. Los Blancos fielded just one Spaniard against Barcelona in El Clasico, Lucas Vazquez, and are at a record low of Spanish players in their squad, following the departures of Joselu Mato and Nacho Fernandez. With Dani Ceballos and potentially Vazquez not a key part of their plans, that number could decrease even further too, and Real Madrid will have to meet UEFA regulations in the Champions League for a minimum of eight players coached in Spain for at least three years before their 21st birthday.