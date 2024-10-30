Real Madrid officials bemused by club’s decision to boycott Ballon d’Or ceremony

In the last couple of days, there has been plenty said about Real Madrid’s decision to boycott the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony. The club took the decision not to travel to Paris after learning that Vinicius Junior had missed out on the award to Rodri Hernandez, and they have been panned for this by the media and fans.

As revealed by Relevo, there was also people from within Real Madrid that have questioned the club’s decision to boycott Monday’s ceremony. It was Florentino Perez’s order for no one to travel, and although it was unanimously accepted by those from within, there were some that would have preferred to attend.

According to the report, Perez’s decision not to attend came from him feeling “annoyed and angry”, while it also “pointed to his institutional problems with UEFA”.

Real Madrid won Club of the Year at the awards ceremony, with Carlo Ancelotti also winning the men’s Manager of the Year. However, none were accepted in person.