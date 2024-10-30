Real Madrid expected to face three-month wait for Valencia fixture as postponement beckons

On Wednesday, it was reported that La Liga have asked the Spanish Football Federation to postpone two top division matches that are set to take place this weekend: Valencia-Real Madrid and Villarreal-Rayo Vallecano. The expectation is that both fixture will not be played because of Storm Dana, which has wrecked havoc across the Valencia community.

If the postponement does come to fruition, Real Madrid will need to wait a while until they can make the trip to the Mestalla. As per Marca, the earliest chance for the match to be played is in February (between 11-13 or 18-20) – although this is dependant on Los Blancos not being involved in the play-off round of the Champions League. If Real Madrid finish between 9th and 24th in the league phase, then the Valencia match would not be able to be played until the end of April.

Fixture congestion has proven to be a real problem for Real Madrid, and when matches are postponed, it adds to the concerns. However, a short term positive is that Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be afforded an extra rest period ahead of upcoming matches.