Real Madrid and Valencia both without key forwards if Saturday clash is played

Real Madrid are back in training after a gruesome few days consisting of their 4-0 defeat in El Clasico, and then their Ballon d’Or absence, which has been roundly criticised. Their minds will be on Mestalla, where getting back to winning ways againt Valencia will be seen as essential.

They will be without Rodrygo Goes, who is still recovering from his thigh injury sustained against Borussia Dortmund, as per Diario AS. While his recovery is going well, he was initially ruled out for around 20 days, and this clash will only come 12 after his injury. Antonio Rudiger did not train with the group either, but is expected to be back after a strain on Saturday night.

Minuto de silencio en la Ciudad Real Madrid.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 30, 2024

Valencia will also be without their key forward Hugo Duro, who has suffered a thigh injury. He will be out, with no recovery time given, while winger Luis Rioja is a serious doubt for the match too. Much more serious though is the highly unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament tear that Thierry Correia suffered over the weekend, keeping him out for the rest of the season. Rafa Mir and Mouctar Diakhaby will also miss the clash.

Ruben Baraja will likely call on Dani Gomez up front and Dmitri Foulquier at right-back in place of Duro and Correia. There are doubts about whether the match will go ahead at all, following the horrendous impact of storm Dana in the region of Valencia. In addition to severe flooding, at least 63 have been left dead by the storm, and Los Che may request that the game is suspended, as has happened with their Copa del Rey clash scheduled for Wednesday evening.