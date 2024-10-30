Raphinha on summer of struggles and Barcelona move – ‘They do what they want with us, we have feelings’

Barcelona winger and vice-captain Raphinha has been in scintillating form this season, and having been one of their most criticised players over the last two seasons, is now sitting under a waterfall of praise. The 27-year-old has turned his career in the Catalan capital, after many had wanted him pawned to Saudi Arabia for more funds in the transfer market.

During a YouTube interview with Alberto Hernandez, Raphinha explained that making the move to Barcelona in the first place was a priority for him. Eventually making the switch for €58m, he was also the object interest from Chelsea that same summer three years ago.

“I always told him (Deco) that Barca was a priority, perhaps because I had a special affection for seeing the Brazilians there succeed. I don’t know where it came from. I had already considered it, if there was the option… Deco told me that Barca was interested when I was going to leave Leeds. They wanted to buy me but there was no fair play. But there was the option. While there are options, my priority is Barca. I was very clear with all the clubs that summer,” he explained to ‘LoSimpleNoVale’, as quoted by Relevo.

This summer Raphinha was touted as one of the stars that Barcelona would try to sell in the transfer market in order to fund deals for other players, in particular Nico Williams. Raphinha felt unwanted.

“When you read things, and they tell you the bad things, it’s impossible not to go through it in your head. I won’t be where they don’t want me. It has been clear to me since I was playing in the street. I want to be where they want me. This summer there were many clubs that loved me, and I received messages of affection from other clubs and from Barca fans. It was difficult especially after the Copa America,” he explained.

In the past, Raphinha has talked of the mental burden that players have to deal with at a big club like Barcelona, and the struggles that he went through while he was the object of criticism.

“I remember on vacation, resting, they announced that they were going to sell me and you feel like a commodity. They do what they want with us. We have feelings. We have children. Many times we hear one thing and it affects us, we are not cold-blooded. I am hot-headed, sometimes I do things I shouldn’t, but I came that way, that’s who I am, although I’ve matured more, but they won’t do what they want with my head, there’s a man behind it.”

Real Sociedad want to sign Eric García in January. @superdeporte_es pic.twitter.com/WQ4SIg72h2 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 30, 2024

“I thought about leaving, because I am sure of my potential, and if they don’t want me I’ll leave. My wife has faith in me, my son still doesn’t understand but he will. Important people have faith in me. One day my wife and I talked at home about all the options and we talked about everything I could do here, there was a lot to do at Barca, and I had more years on my contract. We had this in mind. We knew what we could do. I wanted to show people that I didn’t have faith in me.”

The decisive moment came after further conversations with his partner and friends. Raphinha detailed how he convinced Hansi Flick that he would be a key part of his plans.

“I spoke with my friends, with my wife again. The coach will change, maybe he has a team, maybe you don’t play. I was calm. With a week of work, he will fall in love with me. It has always happened to me, even in the national team With work I ended up playing,” Raphinha said defiantly.

Certainly the Brazilian is on the upside of a redemption arc after two seasons of doubts about his role at the club. The former Leeds winger has started the season in outstanding form, with 9 goals and 8 assists in 16 games so far, the latest of which his first strike against Real Madrid. Arguably the best player in La Liga so far, no Barcelona fan wants to see him gone now.