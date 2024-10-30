Raphinha on Barcelona start – ‘The mentality is the key change, not Xavi’s tactics’

Barcelona winger Raphinha has given an in-depth interview, naturally dicussing the Blaugrana’s incredible start to the season. Plenty of discussion has centred on unfavourable comparisons between former manager Xavi Hernandez and Hansi Flick, but Raphinha says that the difference in style is not the main change.

In particular, stories in the Catalan media have focused on the difference in fitness between the players from last season to this one, and the changes in tactics. However Raphinha has explained what he feels is the main difference.

Barcelona want to initiate renewal talks with Iñaki Peña in the coming months. The goalkeeper's current deal expires in 2026. Flick is happy with his personality, and the dressing room also values how he's responding since the injury of Marc-André ter Stegen. @gbsans pic.twitter.com/Xu4AQTQqIl — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 30, 2024

“The main thing is the mentality of the players. Xavi put out the XI and made changes, but mentality is the key. It’s us who run, it’s not the coaches, but it’s important. The way of working, everyone has their own way. The best coach in the world can come and if the players are not willing, he will not win anything. We knew that this year we had to give 200%,” Raphinha commented on ‘Lo Simple No Vale’, as recounted on Relevo.

"It was a great week. I always look to play great games, but the most important ones are yet to come. People will know which one it was. I will remember it forever. I will show it to my son. This week will be with me forever." Raphinha on Lo Simple No Vale. #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/cNkuCibpH8 — Football España (@footballespana_) October 30, 2024

It has been a noticeable difference this season too – players appear to be enjoying themselves and their work. Winning is of course the most important ingredient in that cocktail, but most players seem comfortable in their working environment, and the dressing room appears to be functioning in total harmony so far.