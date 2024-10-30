Manchester United sent Frenkie de Jong video of him as legend to convince him to leave Barcelona

Manchester United‘s pursuit of Frenkie de Jong in 2022 is more than well-documented – as were Barcelona’s attempts to push him out the door. However the Dutch footballer dug his heels in and refused to leave the Blaugrana. That was in spite of United’s many and intriguing efforts to change his mind.

According to The Athletic, United at one point sent de Jong a video of him mocked up next to various club legends, in an attempt to persuade him to move to Old Trafford. However de Jong never saw the video, presumably through the filtering of his agent.

The 27-year-old’s future is not much clearer at the moment. Barcelona sent him a contract offer earlier this year that he is yet to respond to, and with his current deal up in 2026, they may be end up trying to force him out the door again next summer to avoid losing him for free. There would be a certain dark irony if he did finally move to Manchester after ten Hag has left.