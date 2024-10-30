Hollywood legend writes letter about ’embarrassing’ Real Madrid behaviour over ‘spoilt child’ Vinicius Junior

Hollywood actor Viggo Mortensen, most well-known for his role as Aragorn in Lord of the Rings, has never hidden his affection for Real Madrid. A keen football fan who also supports San Lorenzo in his home country, he could not hide his disgust for Los Blancos this week, and felt compelled to write a letter into newspaper El Pais.

The letter, titled ‘What an embarassment’, was written from Idaho in the USA, and deals with the behaviour of the club after Rodri Hernandez was awarded the Ballon d’Or. After it became clear that Vinicius Junior would not be collecting the award, Real Madrid decided no representatives of the club would attend, and neither would the nominees, briefing that they had felt disrespected by the decision.

Mortensen had little sympathy.

“Real Madrid, after finding out that their spoiled child was not going to win the Ballon d’Or and the child was furious and sad, said that the club does not go where it is not respected. And the decision was made to support Vinicius Jr. and his tantrum about not going to Paris for the awards ceremony.”

“It’s being a bad loser, period. I am a Real Madrid fan, but I think that if the club does not go where it is not respected, it is the club’s fault for this type of stupidity, this unsportsmanlike and arrogant conduct. Hala Madrid! always, but how embarrassed this makes me,” wrote Mortensen.

A letter from a person by the name of Viggo Mortensen published in today's El País. The American actor is a Real Madrid fan. Qué vergüenza: What an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/wVc9nE75Ov — Brendan Boyle (@BrendyBoyle) October 30, 2024

Real Madrid have certainly received their fair share of criticism, but very little of the harshness that Mortensen displays from their own fans or from friendly media. The absence of Vinicius and all of his teammates has stopped people talking about their defeat in El Clasico over the weekend, even if their image has taken a hit.