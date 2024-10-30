Girona supporters preparing to protest against club over Champions League ticket pricing

On the 10th of December, Girona will welcome Liverpool to Montilivi for their MD6 league phase fixture in the Champions League. There is sure to be a buzz around Catalonia when that match comes around, although for now, the feeling in regards to that game is ignominy – particularly in regards to the ticket pricing.

For members, tickets to see Girona-Liverpool range from €85-123, with it being €95-136 for the general public. The club’s supporters are furious about the cost being so high, which is why a protest has been planned.

As per Diari de Girona (via Relevo), Girona supporters will create a scarf display during this weekend’s fixture against Leganes, which will be used to voice their displeasure at the club’s ticket pricing for the Liverpool match.

Girona head coach Michel Sanchez has even spoken out against this situation, which shows that the vast majority are against the club’s board for this ticket pricing decision. It remains to be seen whether the planned protest has any effect.