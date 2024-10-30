Fixture problem arises as fourth La Liga club see Copa del Rey tie postponed

Storm Dana has been wrecking havoc across Spain this week, and it has had a significant effect on this midweek’s Copa del Rey fixtures. Three La Liga clubs (Valencia, Osasuna and Getafe) had already seen their matches postponed, and now a fourth has been affected.

On Wednesday, Real Sociedad confirmed that their tie against Jove Espanol San Vicente, set for Thursday evening, has been called off because of adverse weather conditions.

ℹ️ OFICIAL | El partido de mañana, aplazado debido a la situación meteorológica. La nueva fecha del encuentro, por determinar. #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/JafyPAWCBH — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) October 30, 2024

Compared to the other La Liga sides affected, La Real have got a problem when it comes to picking a new date for the fixture. Next week, which is likely when the other matches will be played, is not possible because they are in Europa League action against Viktoria Plzen.

As things stand, there is no clear date for Real Sociedad to face Jove Espanol in the re-arranged fixture because they will also be playing in midweek later in November. It may have to be that the game is played during the international break, although Imanol Alguacil would have a reduced squad in this case.