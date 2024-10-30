Copa del Rey round-up: Four more La Liga clubs progress to next round

The midweek Copa del Rey fixtures continued on Wednesday, and four more La Liga clubs were in action: Sevilla travelled to Las Rozas CF, Girona took on CD Extremadura, Celta Vigo faced UD San Pedro, while Leganes went up against Ciudad Lucena.

Las Rozas CF 0-3 Sevilla

It was a comfortable evening’s work for Sevilla, as they defeated their lower league opposition in comfortable fashion. Luis Mendez’s own goal opened the scoring just before half time, and progression was assured when Kelechi Iheanacho netted twice in the second period.

CD Extremadura 0-4 Girona

Girona bounced back from consecutive La Liga defeats to secure their place in the next round of the Copa del Rey. Bryan Gil netted the opening goal inside 12 minutes, and three more strikes came in the second half from Bojan Miovski (x2) and Arnau Martinez.

UD San Pedro 1-5 Celta Vigo

Celta are safely through after a convincing five-goal win. Alfon Gonzalez got things started early on, and further goals followed from Pablo Duran, Tadeo Allende and Tasos Douvikas (x2). Kiko Caroma scored for the hosts.

Ciudad Lucena 1-2 Leganes

Leganes had it tough in their tie, although they were still able to come through with a win. Munir El Haddadi scored before half time, and although David Agudo equalised for the hosts, Juan Cruz’s second half strike proved to be the winner.