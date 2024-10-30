Barcelona to face strong competition from Bayern Munich for goalkeeper target

Barcelona are expected to move to sign a new long-term goalkeeper in 2025, and according to recent reports, one of the players that they are following is FC Porto and Portugal stopper Diogo Costa. However, signing the 25-year-old will be easier said than done, despite the strong bond between sporting director Deco and the Portuguese giants.

Costa won’t be cheap, and Porto recognise that he has a very high value. Furthermore, Sport have reported that Bayern Munich are also interesting in signing him, as they prepare to move for a Manuel Neuer successor.

The expectation is that Costa will move on next summer, and Porto’s valuation is believed to be €40-50m. For Barcelona, this may be too much considering that their spending will surely be limited again because of their financial woes.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona’s interest in Costa does turn serious. For now, it seems more likely that they will not pursue him.