Barcelona set return date for key defender Ronald Araujo

Barcelona are finally getting players back from injury, and once Eric Garcia returns from his muscle issue, Ronald Araujo will be the next. The Uruguayan defender has been out since mid-July, after undergoing surgery for a thigh injury sustained during Copa America.

Araujo is yet to feature under Hansi Flick, and will have a tough job getting his starting place back from Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi, who have carried out the German’s high line to almost perfection. He has been working individually so far, but is expected to return to group work soon, say Marca. He will return to action after the November international break if all goes to plan, when the Blaugrana take on Celta Vigo at Balaidos on the 21st of November.

Flick and his staff will not take any unnecessary risks with Araujo though, feeling they are well set defensively, and as has been seen with other cases, injured players are being reintroduced gradually.

Sport do contradict that information, saying he will not be back until January, which is much futher away than all of the other reports, but do note that the Uruguayan has instigated a team-building exercise this week. He will host an ‘asado’ or barbecue for the rest of the squad and the coaching staff at the club facilities this week. The idea is to do so at the Ciutat Esportiva to avoid the media when going to a restaurant.

Before the Celta Vigo match, Barcelona play three times against Espanyol at home, and then away to Red Star Belgrade and to Real Sociedad. The other side of the trip to Balaidos, Barcelona have home ties against Brest and Las Palmas, which could be more gentle opportunities for a return, although the French side have performed well in the Champion League so far.