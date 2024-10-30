Barcelona set low bar for January transfer window with main objective – report

Barcelona were stretched to the limit this summer, as they had to rely on the injuries of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen to be able to register Pau Victor and Dani Olmo via an emergency rule. Since, they have brought in Wojciech Szczesny to replace Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the same basis.

Despite the ‘good work’ described by President Joan Laporta and La Liga President Javier Tebas, Barcelona remain well over their wage limit, and with little margin for operation, say Sport. With that in mind, Sporting Director Deco is unlikely to be able to do much in the transfer window.

Real Sociedad want to sign Eric García in January. @superdeporte_es pic.twitter.com/WQ4SIg72h2 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 30, 2024

The main objective is to simply get Andreas Christensen back from injury, and registered, providing Hansi Flick with depth in defence. Although Ronald Araujo is expected back soon, the use of Jules Kounde at right-back, and Eric Garcia in midfield, has left Flick with less options than anticipated. On several occasions he has called on Sergio Dominguez from Barca Atletic as a result.

It should be noted that the Catalan daily say that Christensen must be registered again, although various other outlets claim that in fact it is Olmo and Victor that must be registered in January instead. Certainly Araujo is expected to be back once he recovers from injury, and the same is expected of Christensen.