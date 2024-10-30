Barcelona paying close attention to asking price of Serie A winger for next summer

Barcelona are closely monitoring the future of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, who was linked with a move last summer, but was declared ‘unsellable’ by the Rossoneri. This season is not going to plan for the Portuguese winger though.

At odds with coach Paulo Fonseca, Leao did not start their big game against Napoli over the weekend, in which they fell to a 2-0 defeat. This season Leao was tipped to be the big star for Milan, but with his current form, his asking price will drop, or so they believe in Catalonia. Sport say that Barcelona are still looking at left-wingers for next season, and if Leao is available at a reasonable price, they are interested.

Sporting Director Deco and manager Hansi Flick feel that he is a differential player, and if he was able to come in for the right price, it is a deal they would consider. The Blaugrana already contacted Jorge Mendes this summer about Leao, who is not his representative, but does have a say in his future, but the asking price is currently too high.

It seems bizarre that with Raphinha finally firing on all cylinders, Barcelona would consider looking at signing a player in the position where he is playing for big money. The Brazilian has 17 goal contributions in 14 games so far, figures that Leao has never come close to, albeit Leao is two years younger.