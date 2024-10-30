Barcelona expect to have player back for Espanyol clash despite plaguing physical problems

Barcelona have been short on defensive depth in the last 10 days, with Eric Garcia having missed the club’s last three matches (vs Sevilla, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid). The 24-year-old, who has also been utilised in midfield this season, picked up a muscular injury before the match against Sevilla, and although he was expected to return last week, he has not done so yet.

Garcia was involved in Barcelona’s recovery session on Sunday, but as per MD, he did not train with his teammates on Wednesday. However, it is seen as possible that he will be back involved before the end of the week.

Eric García didn't train with the team today. He still hasn't been able to overcome his physical problems. @jbatalla7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 30, 2024

As things stand, Barcelona expect to have Garcia available to face Espanyol on Sunday in the Barcelona derby. There could have been chances for him to start as Hansi Flick is planning to make significant alterations, although his injury woes make it difficult for him to be risked from the start.