Barcelona

Barcelona expect to have player back for Espanyol clash despite plaguing physical problems

BARCELONA, 25/09/2024.- El defensa del Barcelona Eric García (2-i) pelea un balón con Christantus Uche, del Getafe, durante el partido de la séptima jornada de LaLiga EA Sports que FC Barcelona y Getafe CF disputan hoy miércoles en el Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. EFE/Alejandro García

Barcelona have been short on defensive depth in the last 10 days, with Eric Garcia having missed the club’s last three matches (vs Sevilla, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid). The 24-year-old, who has also been utilised in midfield this season, picked up a muscular injury before the match against Sevilla, and although he was expected to return last week, he has not done so yet.

Garcia was involved in Barcelona’s recovery session on Sunday, but as per MD, he did not train with his teammates on Wednesday. However, it is seen as possible that he will be back involved before the end of the week.

As things stand, Barcelona expect to have Garcia available to face Espanyol on Sunday in the Barcelona derby. There could have been chances for him to start as Hansi Flick is planning to make significant alterations, although his injury woes make it difficult for him to be risked from the start.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Eric Garcia Espanyol

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News