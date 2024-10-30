Barcelona defender on shortlist for La liga rival hoping to take advantage of contract situation

Barcelona can scarcely believe how well things are going so far, with almost all of the squad responding to Hansi Flick’s coaching up until. There are one or two cases where his magic touch is yet to take effect though.

One of them is Ansu Fati, who could leave in January, but another is Eric Garcia. He has made eight appearances so far, racking up 448 minutes, but his season has been interrupted by injuries and a suspension following his red card against AS Monaco. The 24-year-old has been starved of opportunities in his natural central defensive position though.

Barcelona will let Ansu Fati and his agent Jorge Mendes decide what to do in January. If they want a loan, Barça will facilitate things. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 29, 2024

Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi are the first-choice pairing currently, with Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo are also yet to return from injury – youngster Sergi Dominguez has played more in defence than Eric. Now with Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Frenkie de Jong back from injury, he could face even less game time.

According to Superdeporte, Real Sociedad are monitoring his situation, and are interested in making a move for him either next summer or in 2026, when his contract expires. If the Blaugrana cannot agree a new deal with Eric, then La Real would likely be able to pick him up on the cheap.

Eric was wanted by Girona again this summer after a strong season on loan there last time out, playing in defence and helping lead them to a Champions League spot. However Barcelona elected to keep him, feeling they were short of resources and depth. Depending on how contract talks go, they may be well-stocked for next season in both defensive midfield, and at centre-back.