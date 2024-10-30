Atletico Madrid keen on 2025 move for Real Betis midfielder

Atletico Madrid failed in a late bid to sign a defensive midfielder during the summer, although they have not completely abandoned their plans to address this situation going forward. Recently, it’s been reported that they will try to make a move in January, with Getafe’s Luis Milla and Samu Costa of Mallorca among those being considered.

Ramón Carrascal, Unió Esportiva Vic coach: “We’re a completely amateur club. The players will go to work or study on Thursday morning, and in the afternoon, they’ll be playing against Griezmann or whoever Simeone puts in. It’s not easy to process.”@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/rZt3JFGCVg — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 30, 2024

ED have reported that another La Liga player that Atleti are keen on is Real Betis’ Johnny Cardoso. The American international produced an outstanding performance against Los Colchoneros last weekend, and that has clearly seen some at the club take notice – including head coach Diego Simeone.

The problem that Atletico Madrid face is that Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on Cardoso – and not only that, they have a special clause that allows them to sign him cheaper than any other club. As such, it could be tough for the 23-year-old to end up moving to the Metropolitano in 2025.